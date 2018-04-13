Another Trump Lawyer Stalls Cohen’s Bid to Block Review of Seized Papers

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, asked a federal judge in Manhattan to give them the right to review the documents seized by the FBI in a search of his office, home and hotel room before investigators do so they can see if any information was covered by attorney-client privilege.

The Friday hearing was scheduled to review Cohen’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop prosecutors from reviewing the documents seized during the searches. It was quickly adjourned to Monday after another lawyer for Trump interjected that she needed more time to prepare. Attorneys for the government said they would wait to review the materials until then.

Joanna Hendon said that as Cohen’s client, Trump has the right to assert what’s privileged, not Cohen. “He has an acute interest in those proceedings and the manner in which these materials are reviewed,” Hendon told the court. Her firm, Spears & Imes LLP, was retained on April 11 and she said she’d had just two hours notice of the arguments.

A private sidebar then took place, and members of the press asked the judge to make a transcript of that conversation public. Next, a lawyer for Stormy Daniels -- the adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006 that Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about -- spoke, telling the judge he believes some of the seized documents concern his client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

“We have every reason to believe some of the documents seized relate to my client,” Michael Avenatti said. He’ll expand on his argument to be included in any review of the information that the FBI seized during a hearing later Friday.

It’s unclear precisely what prosecutors were pursuing in the searches, but they sought information about several embarrassing episodes in Trump’s private life that endangered his candidacy and now could imperil his presidency, according to the New York Times. In addition to the payment Cohen has said he made to Daniels, there’s another payment to a Playboy playmate and the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. Agents also sought records on Cohen’s taxi business, CNN reported.

Municipal records show Cohen and his wife have 32 taxi medallions in New York City and at least 22 in Chicago.

Daniels has another case underway in Los Angeles, where she sued Cohen and Trump to void the non-disclosure agreement she signed shortly before Trump was elected president.

Avenatti told reporters after the Friday morning hearing that he had no doubt the materials seized include documents concerning the negotiations with Daniels.

“There could be a whole host of documents relating to that agreement, the payment, what the president knew, when he knew it, and we’re hopefully going to find out exactly what’s in the documents,” Avenatti said.