Citigroup Profits From Wild Markets

Citigroup Inc. is profiting from Donald Trump’s unpredictable presidency. Wild stock markets through the end of March -- spurred by Trump’s tweets on global trade -- helped the firm’s equities business generate the most revenue since 2010, handily surpassing a $1 billion mark the bank said just weeks ago might be within reach. That made up for a surprise drop in fees from handling fixed-income products. Overall, profit beat analysts’ estimates in the first quarter.