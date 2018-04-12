White House Budget Office Wins Fight to Review Tax Regulations

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney successfully won his push to weigh in as the Internal Revenue Services clarifies dozens of the new tax law’s provisions.

A joint statement Thursday from the Office of Management and Budget and Treasury Department establishes a new process for reviewing tax regulations. Since 1983, most of the IRS’s tax regulations have been exempt from the OMB’s cost and benefit analysis, which applies to most executive agencies.

“Today’s agreement ensures increased accountability and transparency for the American people as we continue to implement tax cuts across the country,” Mulvaney said in the statement. “It is critical that we complete an efficient yet proper cost-benefit analysis of tax regulations.”

Former Treasury tax officials had raised concerns about the lack of tax experts at OMB, and that involving OMB could slow down implementation of the new tax law.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that the new framework will still provide taxpayers with “timely, clear rules and guidance on how to comply with our tax code.”

— With assistance by Allyson Versprille