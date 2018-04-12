Trump Says He Supports ‘Cooperative’ Approach to Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump said he has “full confidence” in White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who has urged Trump to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, even as outside advisers push a more combative approach.

“I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!),” Trump said Thursday in a tweet. “I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process.”

The tweet comes as some of Trump’s strongest supporters urge the president to adopt a more combative posture toward Mueller’s investigation after FBI agents descended on the office and home of his lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday.

Trump, who called Mueller “conflicted” on Wednesday, has called the raid an “attack on our country.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that Trump was “concerned” with the direction the probe has taken. On Tuesday, Sanders said that the White House had been advised that the president has the authority to fire Mueller.

Why Mueller Is One Contestant Trump Can’t Easily Fire: QuickTake

In a separate Twitter post Thursday, though, Trump denied reports that he had tried to dismiss Mueller last year.

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him," Trump said. “Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!”

— With assistance by Jennifer Jacobs, and Shannon Pettypiece