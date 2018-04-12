Tencent’s $50 Billion-Plus Plunge Hasn’t Spooked Analysts
The social media giant has bled more than $50 billion of value since a warning on dwindling margins March 21.By
Tencent Holdings Ltd. has had a rough month, but analysts are betting the biggest stock in Asia will pull through. The social media giant has bled more than $50 billion of value since a March 21 warning on dwindling margins, yet expectations remain firm thanks to Tencent’s WeChat -- China’s dominant social media service -- and game development prowess. This means Tencent has a lot of ground to make up, with the gap between its shares and consensus price targets ballooning to more than 20 percent.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE