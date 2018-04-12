Tencent’s $50 Billion-Plus Plunge Hasn’t Spooked Analysts

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has had a rough month, but analysts are betting the biggest stock in Asia will pull through. The social media giant has bled more than $50 billion of value since a March 21 warning on dwindling margins, yet expectations remain firm thanks to Tencent’s WeChat -- China’s dominant social media service -- and game development prowess. This means Tencent has a lot of ground to make up, with the gap between its shares and consensus price targets ballooning to more than 20 percent.