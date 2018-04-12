South African Man Who Filmed Ajay Gupta in Dubai Released, IOL Says

A South African man who was arrested in Dubai after circulating a video of Ajay Gupta in that country has been released, Johannesburg-based IOL reported, without saying where it got the information.

The department of foreign affairs on Wednesday confirmed that Justin van Pletzen had been detained though not that he’d been arrested in connection with the footage. Gupta was declared a fugitive by South African police in February after a raid on the family’s home in Johannesburg.

The Gupta family is accused of using its friendship with former president, Jacob Zuma, to win state contracts and influence government decisions and appointments. Zuma was forced to step down in February and is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving bribes related to an arms deal in the late 1990s.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.