Ryan Says He’s Glad Scalise Sees McCarthy as Next House Speaker

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to head off an internal fight over who should eventually succeed him, saying Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has the backing of his biggest potential rival, No. 3 Republican Steve Scalise.

“I was encouraged that Steve Scalise this morning said that he thinks that after the election that Kevin McCarthy ought to be the person to replace me,” Ryan told reporters Thursday. “I think that’s encouraging because what it shows you is that we have an intact leadership team that supports each other, that’s all heading in the right direction.”

Ryan announced a day earlier he won’t run for another term in November, but he intends to stay on as speaker until after the November congressional elections.

Scalise, the House GOP’s chief vote-counter, said in an interview with Fox News Thursday morning that he won’t challenge McCarthy, the majority leader. "I’ve never run against Kevin and wouldn’t run against Kevin. He and I are good friends,” Scalise said.

He previously told Politico he’s interested in being speaker someday, and some House Republicans say it’s not clear that McCarthy could get enough votes.

The question may be moot, however, if Democrats take the House majority and claim the speaker’s job. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win the House majority in November, and as many as 50 Republican-held seats now are expected to be competitive.

There is agitation among at least a few Republicans to move Ryan out of the way now rather than wait until after the election. Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said letting the speaker linger as a lame duck leaves an “improbable vacuum” in the Republican ranks.

But electing a new leader means potentially triggering a divisive leadership battle just before an election that could put the winner out of a job anyway if Democrats win a majority in the House. In that case, Democrats would choose the next speaker and Republicans would have to choose their minority leader.