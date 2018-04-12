Qatar Starts Dollar Bond Sale Days After Saudi Arabia

Qatar started a three-part dollar bond sale, days after estranged neighbor Saudi Arabia raised $11 billion in the biggest offering by an emerging market sovereign this year.

The world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas set initial price guidance for the 2023 notes at 170 basis points area above Treasuries, 2028 securities in the 200 basis points area and 2048 bonds in the 230 basis points area, according to a term sheet seen by Bloomberg. Global books are open and the deal is today’s business.

Qatar, in the midst of a diplomatic and trade standoff with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, is returning to international bond markets after two years. The country, whose debt carries the fourth-highest investment grade at S&P Global Ratings, has forecast a budget deficit of $7.6 billion this year and plans to bridge it with bond sales.

Saudi Arabia’s deal, which eclipsed Argentina’s $9 billion offering in January, received more than $50 billion in bids for its three-part offering this week. The kingdom has raised a total of $50 billion since the end of 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Al Khaliji, Barclays Plc, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse Group AG, QNB Capital, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc are helping arrange the sale for Qatar.