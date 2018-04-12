Nigerian Statistics Head Tweets CPI Data an Hour Early

Yemi Kale apologizes for the early release of CPI figures

Statistician-General Yemi Kale surprised watchers Thursday when he tweeted Nigeria’s March inflation figures ahead of time.

“I published one hour earlier by accident. Forgot watch still on London time so I released 8am instead of 9am as published,” Kale said in another Twitter post 10 minutes after the release, in response to a question by a journalist.

Dr Yemi Kale apologizes for early release of March inflation figures Twitter

Kale went on to say he probably needs “a break/holiday,” and apologized for the incident.

It’s not clear if or when Kale recently visited London -- the U.K. clocks moved one hour forward on March 25 and are now back on the same time as Nigeria.

The data shows Nigeria’s inflation decelerated for a 14th consecutive month in March.