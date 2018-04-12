One-Time China Political Star Stands Trial on Bribery Charges

A one-time contender for China’s presidency, Sun Zhengcai, faces trial on corruption charges Thursday, signaling the end of a case that shook the country’s political elite ahead of a power reshuffle last year.

The former party secretary of the southwestern municipality of Chongqing was expected to face charges of “bribery and other crimes,” the Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court said on its official Weibo account. The Communist Party tightly controls access to proceedings against such high-level officials and it was unclear how the long the trial was slated to last. Similar trials have been as short as one day.

Sun, 54, was until last year the youngest member of the party’s Politburo and the only sitting member of that 25-seat body prosecuted during President Xi Jinping’s five-year campaign against corruption. His dramatic arrest in July last year rattled the ruling party just three months before a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle in which Xi broke with his predecessor’s example and promoted no potential successors.

The case mirrors the downfall of another former Chongqing chief, Bo Xilai, whose arrest jolted the previous party shuffle in 2012. Bo, who was touted at the time as a potential future leader, is now serving a life sentence in prison for graft and abuse of power.

Sun “took advantage of the privileges” of his political career “to gain benefits for others and illegally received money and items in extremely large amounts,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in February while announcing his indictment. It has not been possible to reach Sun for comment, and it is unclear whether he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.

His positions in Chongqing and the Politburo were subsequently filled by former Guizhou party chief Chen Miner, another rising star and a close ally of Xi’s.

In a sideline meeting of China’s congress last month, Chen said the party in Chongqing would seek to sweep away Sun’s political influence and firmly protect Xi Jinping at the party’s core, state media said. After the NPC gathering, the state-owned Chongqing Daily denounced Sun’s deed repeatedly, calling him a "typical of political corruption" and describing him "arbitrary and irresponsible."

— With assistance by Dandan Li, and Keith Zhai