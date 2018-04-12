Noble Group Reaches Key Creditor Support Threshold for Deal

Creditor support for Noble Group Ltd.’s restructuring has passed a key threshold, the company said, removing one source of uncertainty from the controversial deal on which the trading house’s survival depends.

More than 75 percent of Noble’s senior creditors have signed the restructuring support agreement for the debt deal, which would see the Hong Kong-based trader’s debt cut in half and its creditors take control of the company, according to a statement on Thursday.

The deal is crucial to Noble’s survival. Without it, the trader would be forced into liquidation, it said last month. The 75 percent threshold is important, because it is the level of approvals the company needs from creditors to implement the deal under a planned scheme of arrangement.

Noble said it is still negotiating with shareholders and the Singapore Exchange. Richard Elman, the founder and largest shareholder of Noble Group, is pushing the embattled commodities trader’s creditors for a new restructuring deal, people familiar with the matter said this week. The SGX has weighed in against the plan, arguing it isn’t fair to shareholders.

The company has long said it would prefer to secure shareholder approval for the deal rather than complete the restructuring via an insolvency and administration process in the U.K. that could damage its commercial relations.

In the run-up to the statement, Noble Group’s battered shares have pushed higher in Singapore. The stock ended at 7.8 Singapore cents on Thursday, rising for a third day in the best run this year. Still, it’s lost 61 percent in 2018.