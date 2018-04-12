New York to Get Summer-Like Sun While Snow Returns to Upper Midwest

It’ll begin to feel a lot like summer in New York and Washington this weekend, but winter is coming to the Upper Midwest.

While the Northeast basks in temperatures as high as the mid-80s Fahrenheit (upper 20s Celsius), a late-season snowstorm is projected to dump as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) starting Friday on parts of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather Inc. It may trigger flight delays and cut electricity service to homes and businesses, AccuWeather said. The same system could bring severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the Central Plains and South.

“The strong wind aspect of the storm, in lieu of snow, can lead to power outages and property damage over a broad area of the Plains,” Rich Putnam, an AccuWeather meteorologist, said in a statement.