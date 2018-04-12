More Pain at the Pump for Americans

U.S. retail regular gasoline prices just hit the highest level since July 2015 at almost $2.68 a gallon, according to AAA. This week’s surge is tied to rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in Syria and Saudi Arabia, as well as President Donald Trump’s tough trade talk with China. Gasoline is projected to average $2.74 a gallon this summer, up 14 percent from last year, according to a government report.