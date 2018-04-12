McDonald's Hepatitis Case Probed by Officials in Kentucky

A McDonald’s Corp. employee in Kentucky could have potentially spread hepatitis A to customers, according to local health officials, igniting a new health scare for the fast-food giant.

Officials at the Madison County health department are warning people that they may have been infected by the food handler, who was working at a restaurant in the town of Berea, south of Lexington, on March 23. McDonald’s is fully cooperating with local and state agencies on the investigation, the health department said on its website.

“Hepatitis A is caused by a virus that is passed person to person through fecal-oral contact,” the agency said. “The risk to patrons who ate at McDonald’s is very low. However, individuals who ate there on March 23rd should watch for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A from April 7th to May 12th.”

The news, which was reported earlier by local CBS affiliate WYMT, sent McDonald’s shares to session lows on Thursday. After being up as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the day, the stock dipped into negative territory.

Hepatitis A rates have dropped steeply since a vaccination became available in 1995. In 2015 -- the most recent year cited by the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- 1,390 cases were reported to the agency. Eating something that’s been in contact with an infected person’s feces is the primary means of transmission in the U.S., the CDC says.

The restaurant industry has been rocked by E. coli and norovirus outbreaks in recent years, most notably at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The burrito seller is still struggling to recover from a high-profile string of foodborne illnesses, which crushed its sales and stock price.

