Fitch Now Fully Owned by Hearst After Selling $2.8 Billion Stake

Hearst Corp. has acquired the 20 percent share of Fitch Group it didn’t already own for $2.8 billion, helping the media giant further diversify as the publishing business struggles.

Hearst originally bought a stake in the credit-rating company in 2006 and increased its share to 80 percent in 2015. Fitch does business in more than 30 countries. It competes with Moody’s Investors Service and S&P, the two biggest credit-rating companies. Fitch also provides credit-market data, risk analysis and training.

Hearst had $10.8 billion in revenue in 2017 and turned a profit for the seventh year in a row. The Fitch deal is part of the publisher’s effort to diversify as newspapers and magazines face an uncertain future, with advertising and circulation falling as readers move online. Hearst owns stakes in cable networks like ESPN, more than 30 local TV stations, newspapers including the Houston Chronicle and magazines such as Cosmopolitan.

But the closely held company is also spreading into areas that have little to do with media. For instance, Hearst also owns a group of medical information and services businesses.