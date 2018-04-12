Favorable Views of Finances Drive U.S. Consumer Comfort Higher

Increased optimism about personal finances and the buying climate propelled U.S. consumer sentiment last week to a fresh 17-year high, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index showed Thursday.

Highlights of Consumer Comfort (Week Ended April 8) Weekly comfort index rose to 58, the highest since Feb. 2001, from 57.2

Personal finances measure advanced to 66, the highest since Aug. 2001, from 64.7

Comfort index of buying climate rose to 50.4, the strongest since Oct. 2000, from 49.1

Gauge tracking views of the economy was little changed at 57.7 from 57.8

Key Takeaways

Sustained strength in the job market and more take-home pay following federal tax cuts continue to lift Americans’ spirits despite stock-market swings and the threat of a trade war. The optimism could provide an added boost to household spending and the economy. Following the latest increase, the personal finances index is now just 4 points short of an all-time high reached in 1998, while the buying-climate measure is 6.6 points from its 2000 record. The figures are in sync with the government’s latest jobs report, which showed steady improvement in the labor market.

Other Details