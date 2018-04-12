Elliott Takes Stake in Software Firm Micro Focus

Activist investor expected to push for changes at company

Elliott Management Corp., the New York hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer, has built a position in Micro Focus International Plc and plans to push for changes at the U.K. software company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The size of Elliott’s holding and the changes it would be seeking aren’t clear, the people said, declining to be identified as the issue is confidential.

Representatives for Elliott and Micro Focus declined to comment.

Shares rose as much as 19 percent Thursday and traded up 5.1 percent at 3:09 p.m. in London.

Micro Focus’s stock fell the most in 13 years last month after the Newbury, England-based company warned that its year-over-year revenue decline would be greater than expected and said its Chief Executive Officer Chris Hsu had stepped down.

The sales warning stemmed from complications integrating the acquisition of about $8.8 billion of software assets from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., the company said. Micro Focus said it expected the hit to be mostly a one-time effect from the combination of the businesses rather than any underlying issues. That news followed a January revenue warning.

