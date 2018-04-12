Does This Crazy Stock Market Mean Trouble for the U.S. Economy?

Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple Podcasts

It's been a wild ride for investors in the U.S. stock market these past couple months. Yet for all the chaos on Wall Street, Main Street seems to be doing fine. So are equities signaling trouble for the economy, or will this storm blow over? Jim Paulsen, a veteran market strategist with a doctorate in economics, gives his take to Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News and Daniel Moss of Bloomberg View.