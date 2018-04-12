Czech Premier's Party Snubs Advice to Rule With Fringe Parties

Czech billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he will try to resume government talks with Social Democrats, snubbing a recommendation from the country’s president that he should seek backing from two extreme parties.

The leadership of Babis’s ANO party decided to approach the Social Democrats again, he said on Twitter late on Thursday. The previous talks between the two groups collapsed last week over disagreement about the division of cabinet posts. President Milos Zeman advised Babis earlier this week to negotiate a tacit support for his minority cabinet with the Communists and the far-right SPD party.

ANO’s decision comes after several of its lawmakers and cabinet members objected to relying on backing from parties that seek to take the central European country of 10.6 million out of the NATO military alliance. The anti-Muslim SPD also calls for the Czech Republic to leave the Europe Union.

Babis, the second-richest Czech, is now ruling in a caretaker role after his first single-party administration failed to win parliamentary approval in a confidence vote in January.