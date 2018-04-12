Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk's Rocket-Launched Tesla

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg lauded the energy and investment that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are spurring in aerospace, but threw a playful jab to underscore the company’s “steady Eddie” reputation and deep roots in space exploration.

While Boeing doesn’t plan to launch cars into space anytime soon, “we might pick up the one out there and bring it back,” Muilenburg said Thursday at a Politico Space Forum. It was an apparent dig at the cherry-red Tesla Roadster that Musk launched into deep space aboard the first flight of Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s Falcon Heavy in early February.

Boeing, which has been building spacecraft since the 1960s, and Musk’s SpaceX are developing rival commercial capsules to take humans into orbit under a National Aeronautics and Space Administration program that aims to end the U.S. reliance on Russian rockets to send astronauts to orbit.

Both companies are behind schedule as they plot the initial test flights for later this year, while racing to begin missions to the International Space Station before NASA runs out of purchased seats aboard Soyuz craft at the end of 2019.

And both CEOs are training their sights on travel to Mars, the ultimate space race. SpaceX is assembling tools for an enormous rocket nicknamed the BFR. Boeing is a subcontractor for the Space Launch System, a new, government-funded rocket family, and views NASA as best-suited to lead.

With the first of the powerful spacecraft under construction, Muilenburg, 54, sees momentum and technology forming that could make the dream of a human stepping foot on Mars a reality within his lifetime. But he’s “hopeful,” the Boeing CEO added, that will happen “within a decade.”