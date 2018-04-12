Asia Stocks to Climb as Trade Concerns Diminish: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks were headed for gains after signs that trade tensions are easing boosted U.S. equities, while sending gold and Treasuries lower.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia advanced. The S&P 500 Index rose overnight as President Donald Trump said he’s considering rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal he pulled out of shortly after taking office. Crude extended this week’s gain as investors assessed the likelihood of a U.S. military retaliation in Syria.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China that have gripped traders’ attention in recent weeks were also defused as Trump said that the two countries may not end up levying new tariffs on each other following conciliatory remarks on Tuesday by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Focus has now turned to U.S. earnings season, with financial firms posting some of the biggest gains Thursday after BlackRock Inc.’s first-quarter results topped estimates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are scheduled to release theirs on Friday.

Geoff Dennis, head of global emerging markets strategy at UBS, discusses the his outlook for markets. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, government bonds of most euro-region countries rose after minutes of the latest policy meeting of the European Central Bank struck a dovish tone. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought the local currency for the first time since the current trading band was imposed in 2005, after the exchange rate sank to the weak end of its permitted range. Read more on that here.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed 0.7 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 1 percent.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1 percent, the first advance in a week.

The euro held at $1.2326.

The British pound was at $1.4232 after rising 0.4 percent.

The Japanese yen was little changed after dropping 0.5 percent to 107.31 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased about five basis points to 2.84 percent.

Commodities