Watchdog Confirms U.K. Finding That Skripals Poisoned With Nerve Agent

London (AP) -- Intl chemical weapons watchdog confirms UK finding that Skripals poisoned with nerve agent, does not identify source.

The report Thursday says Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons investigators "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury."



It says the chemical was "of high purity." The summary does not name Novichok — the name that was previously given by British Prime Minister Theresa May — but says the details of the toxin are in the full classified report.



It does not identify the source.



Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Russia denies any involvement, saying Britain hasn't provided any evidence for its assertion.