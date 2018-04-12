Aluminum Just Had Its Best Rally Since 1990

Aluminum retreated with other metals, paring its best rally in almost three decades, as investors assessed the implications of U.S. sanctions on United Co. Rusal, the world’s biggest producer outside China. Zinc slumped to the lowest level since December.

The lightweight metal fell 0.4 percent to $2,241 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange by 12:05 p.m. in Shanghai, after nearing a five-year high on Wednesday. The metal jumped more than 10 percent in the past three days as punitive measures against the Russian firm jolted markets. The 14-day relative strength index topped 70 on Wednesday, a sign that gains may be overdone.

The consequences of disruptions to Rusal’s supply -- equivalent to about 17 percent of world output outside China -- are still to play out. With all parts of the industry assessing their legal and financial exposure to the sanctions, Glencore Plc declared force majeure on some aluminum contracts, according to people familiar with the matter. At a conference in the U.S., Roy Harvey, chief executive officer of Alcoa Corp., said probably no one can predict what will happen next, whether in the U.S., China or elsewhere.

“I don’t think we’re at the end of this issue,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said by phone from Sydney. “It’s pretty clear that the risk of disruption to material from Russia is rising. We’re still getting into the real technicalities” in terms of how companies deal with the legal implications, he said.

Zinc extended its decline from the highest in more than a decade in February. Prices lost as much as 3.6 percent to $3,123 a ton, the lowest in four months, and traded at $3,141. There’s speculation that China’s State Reserve Bureau plans to release stockpiles, adding to weak fundamentals, according to Wei Lai, analyst at Cofco Futures Ltd. Copper lost 1 percent and lead fell 1.8 percent.

— With assistance by Martin Ritchie