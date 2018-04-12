Airstream Sheds Its Metal With the New ‘Nest’

The iconic RV maker liked a rival rig so much, it bought it outright.

At Airstream, the future is fiberglass.

This morning, the brand built on aluminum Americana unveiled a small pod that’s almost entirely metal-free. It’s also not cheap. With the price starting at $46,000, the Nest is Airstream 2.0, a matte play for well-heeled digital nomads, C-suite dropouts, and anyone who would choose a minimalist home on wheels over a Mercedes C-class sedan.

“We’re crazy excited to pop the cork on this thing,” said Airstream Chief Executive Officer Bob Wheeler. “We see an opportunity to fill some white space in the market where Airstream has never been before.”

Fiberglass lets Airstream designers produce angles that they can’t with their iconic aluminum. Source: Airstream

The Nest is 17 feet long, 7 feet wide, and weighs 3,400 pounds without any iMacs, surfboards, or rescue dogs aboard. It has a two-burner stove, a microwave, an outdoor shower, and a queen-size bed supplied by Tuft & Needle. At first glance, it doesn’t look like an Airstream invention because, in part, it’s not.

The rig was designed by Robert Johans, who started restoring and retrofitting campers in 2006 out of a Bend, Ore., shop named the Egg Plant. He began selling the Nest to order about five years ago, one of many small companies cranking out compact, towable campers in the same austere style. Airstream liked Johans’s prototype so much, it bought the model, including its trademark and designs, in early 2016 and had its own engineers tune the little rig into a mass-produced vehicle. (Johans was kept on the team as well.)

“If we’d had a clean sheet of paper, I don’t know that we’d have designed the Nest,” Wheeler said. “But we recognized it for what it was, and we fell in love with it.”

A queen-size Tuft & Needle mattress comes standard on the Nest. Source: Airstream

Ironically, what the Airstream team most liked are the design features they can’t execute with aluminum. Because fiberglass can be molded and tooled, the Nest is full of sharper angles, planes, and concave surfaces. “It’s a little iPhone-esque,” Wheeler said.

If all goes as planned, the Nest will appeal to affluent customers, more interested in design and outdoor “experiences” than camping. So far, the company has leads from 100,000 people who’ve checked out the Nest online. Three out of four of them have not spent any time researching other Airstream models.

Momentum Thanks to a surge in truck and SUV sales, towables now comprise nine out of 10 U.S. RV sales. Source: Thor Industries

It’s a propitious time for towable RVs. Americans are camping a lot more these days, and a greater share now have a vehicle capable of towing a 4,000-pound condominium. Airstream, in particular, has been on a tear. While its parent, Thor Industries Inc., doesn’t break out financial results by nameplate, Wheeler said the brand has grown annual revenue by an average of 25 percent each year for the past six years.

Airstream CEO Bob Wheeler says the new Nest is iPhone-esque. Source: Airstream

For customers still looking for something shiny, Airstream sells two models that will compete with the Nest. The Sport camper is a pint-size version of its famous teardrop design that costs $46,000 and sleeps up to four. The Basecamp version costs $10,000 less but sleeps only two.

Critically, the Nest has clean, uncluttered body panels and smooth lines that are an anomaly in the busy visual language favored by today’s carmakers. The rounded and beveled window edges are downright retro. Even the logo is understated. The rig looks more like a 1960s houseboat or a sci-fi spaceship than a contemporary RV. In short, it looks, somehow, like an Airstream.