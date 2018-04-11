Your Evening Briefing

Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here.



A bipartisan Senate bill to head off any attempt by President Donald Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller picked up steam as Trump continued his attacks on the probe of potential collusion with Russia. And the number of Republicans who have had enough of Washington's perpetual uproar is rising.



Mark Zuckerberg emerges from Congress unscathed. The Facebook CEO completed two days of testimony mostly unruffled, pushing back attempts by skeptical lawmakers to shake him off script. His talking points included an apology for not doing enough to prevent the company's tools from being used to harm American democracy and funnel private data on tens of millions of users to third parties.



Trump is still weighing options for U.S. military action against Syria and met with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis after warning Russia on Twitter to expect a missile barrage.



House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t seek re-election, dealing a blow to congressional Republicans already facing a possible Democratic takeover of the House in November.



Wynn Resorts' Boston area casino is at risk as Massachusetts looks into who knew what and when about Steve Wynn's alleged sexual misconduct. But there’s another cloud hanging over the $2.5 billion Wynn Boston Harbor involving a convicted felon with alleged mob ties.



Finding billionaires in Silicon Valley isn’t hard. Tracking down members of the club at Apple is a less fruitful endeavor, even though the iPhone-maker has a market capitalization of $879 billion.



The U.S. marijuana industry has a new spokesman: John Boehner. The Republican former speaker of the House has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a company that cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis in 11 U.S. states.

Down on French wine? Try some less famous regions. From Saumur to Saint-Joseph, there are affordable, top-tier wines to be found if you know where to look. You can’t drink Champagne all the time, and Bordeaux is just not what you’re craving. But there are plenty of other French wines you shouldn’t miss.