Stormy Daniels Judge Orders Both Sides to Meet Before Making Requests

The judge overseeing the lawsuit between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump told both sides to follow proper procedures and hold meetings before filing requests and objections for him to rule on.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero in Los Angeles has been swamped with a flurry of filings in the month-old litigation, including Trump’s request to send the dispute to private arbitration. The judge didn’t rule on the request by Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- to order an expedited trial and to allow her lawyer to question Trump under oath.

He said Wednesday that he’ll consider all the requests at a May 14 hearing.