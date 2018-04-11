Starboard Criticizes Icahn's Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate

Starboard Value, the activist fund run by Jeff Smith, believes Newell Brands Inc. has entered into a “hastily constructed” agreement with Carl Icahn that may lead to the Crock-Pot maker electing directors to the board who are weaker than its own nominees.

“This agreement was clearly a desperate attempt to hand outsized influence to one shareholder in order to entrench management and disenfranchise shareholders,” Smith wrote in a letter to Newell shareholders Wednesday. “At this critical juncture, shareholders deserve more than just the appearance of ‘change.’”

Starboard, which owns 3.8 percent of Newell, launched a proxy fight at the company in February to replace the entire board. Its efforts were undercut last month when Icahn, who is Newell’s third-largest shareholder with about 7 percent, struck a deal that would give the billionaire investor seats on the board and see the company accelerate its transformation plans.

Newell said last week in a letter to shareholders it had taken steps to make Newell a simpler, leaner and more profitable company, including a comprehensive refreshment of the board and its expanded transformation plan. It said its deal with Icahn was part of those efforts.

“Mr. Icahn has a well-deserved reputation as a successful investor who has had a strong and remarkable record of greatly enhancing value for all shareholders when he or his representatives have joined a company’s board,” Newell’s board said in the letter, pointing to his successes at Motorola, Herbalife Ltd. and others.

Director Block

After the Icahn deal, Starboard reached out to several shareholders who expressed their displeasure with his slate of directors, a person familiar with the matter said. Newell shareholders also expressed concerns that Icahn would create a block of directors on the board, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Representatives for Icahn and Newell weren’t immediately available for comment.

Newell shares were up less than 1 percent to $25.96 in New York trading at 12:16 p.m., valuing the company at $12.6 billion.

Starboard is opposing three of the five directors that the company has nominated as a result of the Icahn deal, as well as incumbent director, Michael Todman. The firm isn’t opposing Icahn’s son, Brett Icahn, because it believes it’s appropriate to have one direct representative for Icahn on the board. Starboard also urged shareholders to vote for its own four nominees.

Three direct nominees of any one shareholder “is unnecessary and, frankly, dangerous given the board’s past issues with alienation of directors and the critical nature of the evaluation and transformation needed at Newell,” Smith wrote.