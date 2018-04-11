Solus Says It May Buy Hovnanian Bonds to Cut Loss From GSO Trade

The founder of Solus Alternative Asset Management said the firm has considered buying bonds of homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. to protect against losses it’s facing on a derivatives default being engineered by Blackstone Group LP’s credit unit.

Buying the debt is among the hedge fund’s options to fend off losses after Blackstone’s GSO unit orchestrated a debt refinancing that would trigger payouts on credit-default swaps linked to Hovnanian, Chris Pucillo said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. That’s because the size of the CDS payout is tied to an auction of Hovnanian’s bonds that would be held in the next few months. So if the prices were to be driven up, the amount Solus has to pay -- to firms like GSO that bought CDS -- would be reduced.

Solus, which sold CDS protecting against a Hovnanian default, has sued the homebuilder and GSO, which would profit because it bought CDS ahead of the refinancing deal. Solus is alleging that the GSO deal amounts to fraud and manipulation.

As part of its deal, GSO offered the ailing New Jersey homebuilder cheap, long-term debt. In exchange, Hovnanian agreed to take steps that would trigger a credit event on about $333 million of CDS that GSO had bought on the builder. That prompted protests from Solus and other firms that had sold the insurance-like instruments, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc.