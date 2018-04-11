Russia's Debt Just Got Costlier to Insure Than South Africa's

Russia’s credit risk jumped above South Africa’s for the first time in more than 18 months.

The cost of insuring Russian debt against non-payment, as measured by five-year credit default swaps, has climbed 40 basis points this week to 162 as the stand-off with the U.S. over Syria intensifies. South Africa’s has risen 8 basis points to 160.

READ: SocGen Doubles Down on Ruble-Rand Trade That Hit Target Early

Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in London, says Russia’s relations with the U.S. have reached a new low.

“Concerns that this situation may worsen further and cause lasting consequences is what’s driving the market at the moment,” he said.

Russia’s debt is rated BBB- at S&P Global Ratings, the lowest investment level and one step above South Africa’s.