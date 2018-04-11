Rosneft Is Focusing on Debt Cut in Pep Talk With Investors

Rosneft PJSC is trying to persuade investors that it can shrink its record debt burden in an effort to close the valuation gap with some of its rivals.

Russia’s largest crude producer told investors and analysts in London on Wednesday that it plans no big acquisitions this year and no increase in capital expenditures, while also boosting cash flows due to stronger oil prices, according to participants in the discussions. The state-controlled company said those factors would result in a reduction in net debt this year, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the event wasn’t public.

Rosneft held the talks just weeks after reporting the highest-ever gross debt and obligations to long-term oil buyers of $93 billion, the result of years of deal-driven expansion in Russia and abroad. Its market value has dropped below Lukoil PJSC, which pumps less than half the oil and gas of its larger Russian rival.

Rosneft’s press service didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Rosneft’s management laid out a similar plan to the company’s board back in December, shifting its focus to organic growth and avoiding big acquisitions.

The delegation in London was headed by First Vice President Pavel Fedorov, one of the people said. The company said it wanted to show its plans and targets because it missed an opportunity to present a new five-year strategy late last year and now it’s obviously not the best timing to do so, the person said.

Lukoil’s market capitalization was 0.8 percent above Rosneft’s $55 billion valuation in Moscow trading on Wednesday. Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in January that his company’s “objective” capitalization is about $130 billion.