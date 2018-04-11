Roma Shares Surge After Stunning Victory Against Barcelona

Shares in AS Roma jumped the most since 2014 after the Italian soccer club’s dramatic comeback in its UEFA Champions League tie against FC Barcelona, where it shocked the tournament favorites to win a place among the last four teams.

Almeno per una sera Forza #Roma! — Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) April 10, 2018

Roma players celebrate their victory Photographer: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The Rome-based team was expected to crash out of the lucrative competition after losing the quarter-final’s first leg 4-1 in Barcelona. Instead, a 3-0 win in the capital’s Olympic Stadium Wednesday night earned the side known by its supporters as “la Magica” a first semi-final since the 1983-1984 season under the tournament’s away-goals rule.

Complimenti alla @OfficialASRoma per la Remuntada di stasera. Grande prova d’orgoglio per la città e per l’Italia intera. #RomaBarcellona — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) April 10, 2018

Teams through to the last four receive a further 7.5 million euros ($9.28 million) from the Champions League prize pot, with a further 15.5 million euros potentially at stake for advancing further. Bookmaker SkyBet had offered odds of 20/1 on Roma progressing on Tuesday, meaning an implied probability of just 4.8 percent.

The Champions League win achieved some unity among politicians in a country that is still in turmoil after inconclusive elections last month. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said on Twitter that it was a night of great pride for the city and the whole country, while outgoing Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he’d become a Roma fan for one night only.