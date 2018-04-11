charted
Roma Advances in More Than One Way
The soccer team’s shares soared after an unexpected Champions League quarterfinal victoryBy and
AS Roma surged the most since 2014 after unexpectedly beating FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals of European soccer's Champions League competition. The team entered the second-leg game as underdogs trailing 4-1, but secured a semifinal place with a 3-0 victory at home and an away goal that counts as two under the tournament’s rules. Teams through to the last four receive a further 7.5 million euros ($9.28 million) from the prize pot, with as much as another 15.5 million euros at stake for advancing onward.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE