Roma Advances in More Than One Way

AS Roma surged the most since 2014 after unexpectedly beating FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals of European soccer's Champions League competition. The team entered the second-leg game as underdogs trailing 4-1, but secured a semifinal place with a 3-0 victory at home and an away goal that counts as two under the tournament’s rules. Teams through to the last four receive a further 7.5 million euros ($9.28 million) from the prize pot, with as much as another 15.5 million euros at stake for advancing onward.