Mercedes-Benz Plans Electric Sibling of Flagship S-Class Sedan

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz unit will develop a purely battery-powered limousine about the size of its $90,000 flagship S-Class.

The new full-size sedan, dubbed EQ S, will be part of the German manufacturer’s planned all-electric lineup of 10 vehicles by 2022, Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said Wednesday during the presentation of the next Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback in Split, Croatia.

The EQ line will be flanked by plug-in hybrid models offering a “totally different” battery range than today, and Mercedes’ remaining combustion-engine models are going to feature so-called mild hybrids with 48-volt technology, Zetsche said. “All vehicles will be electrified,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz, the world’s best-selling luxury-car maker, had record deliveries and profit last year as it defended the global top spot against BMW AG and Volkswagen AG’s Audi brand. But surging costs for the development of battery-powered cars and new digital offerings, plus possible trade barriers in the U.S. and China, Mercedes’ two largest markets, threaten to weigh on profit margins.

“We have to increase flexibility in local production as the world in general has become more volatile,” Zetsche said. He reiterated it was too early to comment on potential risks from trade barriers, adding that recent developments in Russia related to stricter planned U.S. sanctions coincided with more encouraging signals in China about potentially easing rules for outside investors.

China Opportunities

“We would of course welcome additional opportunities,” Zetsche said, referring to China possibly easing caps on ownership of joint ventures for foreign manufacturers. “We have a very good cooperation with BAIC in China and might come to the conclusion that there won’t be any change. But of course it’s better to have more instead of fewer options.” Mercedes will meet China’s planned electric-car quota, Zetsche said.

Zetsche confirmed Daimler is open to exploring ways to cooperate with the company’s new largest shareholder, Li Shufu, as long as the interests of the company’s already existing Chinese joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp. are safeguarded. Possible cooperation projects don’t necessarily have to be restricted to China, but Daimler’s ties with Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and BMW AG might limit global opportunities. “We’re not dogmatically closed,” Zetsche said.

Zetsche sees potential for a “significant lift in volumes” in the compact-car segment, beyond the strong growth that Mercedes enjoyed in recent years after adding popular models like the GLA compact crossover or the CLA coupe. Adding smaller and more affordable models helped the brand to lure younger buyers from rival marques and that trend is expected to continue with models like the revamped A-Class hatchback, he said. Mercedes will expand its compact-car lineup to eight cars from five currently.