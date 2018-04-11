Thieves Take 12 Kilogram of Gold From South African Mine

Nobody was hurt in the incident, Harmony spokeswoman says

Thieves broke into Harmony Gold Mining Co.’s Kalgold mine Tuesday morning and stole 12 kilograms (386 ounces) of the precious metal, according to spokeswoman Lauren Fourie.

The robbers accessed “heavily guarded” gold storage facilities in a significant security breach at the mine, situated in South Africa’s North West province, she said. The incident is being investigated.

“The gold was stored at the mine under heavy security,” Fourie said by phone. “It was a brazen attack, luckily nobody was hurt.”

At current prices the stolen gold is worth about $519,000.