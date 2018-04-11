Had Enough Airline Food? So Has Qantas After 93,000 Meals a Day

Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg
Had Enough Airline Food? So Has Qantas After 93,000 Meals a DayBy
Airline sells unit to Emirates-owned aviation-services company
Qantas division employs about 1,200 people across Australia
Qantas Airways Ltd. agreed to sell its catering division to an Emirates Group business to divert cash to areas such as premium lounges and ultra long-haul routes.
About 1,200 Qantas employees will transfer to Dnata, the Australian airline said in a statement Wednesday. Dnata, an aviation-services company, will supply catering for Qantas flights for an initial period of 10 years. The transaction value wasn’t disclosed.
Qantas has sold non-core assets in the past few years including a military aircraft services division as it focused on bolstering earnings through premium customers and direct flights to far-flung destinations. The carrier’s catering division, with facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, is a capital-intensive operation that requires specialist vehicles to load aircraft and food-preparation sites to be near an airport.
Dnata serves more than 320,000 meals a day, according to its website. The Australian carrier says its catering business produces more than 34 million meals annually for Qantas and other airlines each year, equivalent to about 93,000 a day.
Last month, Qantas began flying between Perth and London, the first non-stop passenger services to connect Australia and Europe. The carrier said it plans to start a Melbourne-San Francisco service in September, and is also considering direct flights to Chicago.