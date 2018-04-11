Had Enough Airline Food? So Has Qantas After 93,000 Meals a Day

Qantas Airways Ltd. agreed to sell its catering division to an Emirates Group business to divert cash to areas such as premium lounges and ultra long-haul routes.

About 1,200 Qantas employees will transfer to Dnata, the Australian airline said in a statement Wednesday. Dnata, an aviation-services company, will supply catering for Qantas flights for an initial period of 10 years. The transaction value wasn’t disclosed.

Qantas has sold non-core assets in the past few years including a military aircraft services division as it focused on bolstering earnings through premium customers and direct flights to far-flung destinations. The carrier’s catering division, with facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, is a capital-intensive operation that requires specialist vehicles to load aircraft and food-preparation sites to be near an airport.

Dnata serves more than 320,000 meals a day, according to its website. The Australian carrier says its catering business produces more than 34 million meals annually for Qantas and other airlines each year, equivalent to about 93,000 a day.

Last month, Qantas began flying between Perth and London, the first non-stop passenger services to connect Australia and Europe. The carrier said it plans to start a Melbourne-San Francisco service in September, and is also considering direct flights to Chicago.