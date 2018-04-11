They Cut Facebook But Don't Ask These Celebs to Exit Instagram

Disfavor with Facebook Inc. only goes so far.

A bunch of celebrities have made headlines in the last few weeks by deleting their profiles from the social network, protesting its data privacy issues. But they haven’t taken the same step with a sister property that Mark Zuckerberg added to his empire in 2012: Instagram.

Rosie O’Donnell, Cher, Cooper Hefner, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX still have verified Instagram accounts despite dropping their Facebook profiles in the recent controversy. It’s another sign of how the fast-growing photo-sharing app has distinguished itself from its beleaguered parent and may wind up being key to Facebook’s longevity.

The list of #DeleteFacebook protesters continues to grow as Chief Executive Zuckerberg testifies to Congress this week. Zuckerberg has said the movement has no “meaningful impact” on the business.