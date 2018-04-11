Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges After Posting Gloomy Annual Forecast

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. tumbled as much as 14 percent in late trading after delivering a disappointing forecast, renewing fears about the chain adapting to the era of Amazon.com Inc.

Earnings will be roughly $2 to $2.50 a share this year, the retailer said on Wednesday. Analysts were projecting $2.77 on average.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about the once-mighty housewares chain, which sells the kind of items that can be easily purchased online. It also has relied heavily on discounts -- its 20 percent off coupons are legendary -- to get customers in the door.

The bleak outlook sent the shares down as low as $18.50 in extended trading, putting them at a level not seen since the last recession. The stock had already fallen 2.2 percent this year through Wednesday’s close and lost ground in each of the past four years.

Even with the weak forecast, sales came in a bit better than expected last quarter. On a same-store basis, they fell 0.6 percent. Analysts were predicting a 2.3 percent decline, according to Consensus Metrix.