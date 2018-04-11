AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory

The federal judge overseeing the U.S. lawsuit to block AT&T Inc. from buying Time Warner Inc. questioned the market-power assumption of the government’s expert witness.

Carl Shapiro, University of California at Berkeley professor, testified Wednesday in Washington that by acquiring Time Warner, AT&T will gain bargaining leverage over pay-TV rivals that want to buy Time Warner programming such as CNN. The company will use that leverage to raise costs for its rivals, which in turn will lead to higher prices for consumers, he said.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon interrupted the Justice Department’s questioning to point out that Shapiro’s analysis depends on the assumption that AT&T will direct Time Warner’s negotiations with pay-TV distributors. The judge pointed to earlier testimony in the trial about how NBCUniversal conducts its negotiations independent from parent Comcast Corp.

"NBC is maximizing its profits," the judge said.

"If you accept that," Shapiro said, "this bargaining leverage wouldn’t come into play."