A Flood of Junk Issuance Raises China’s Bond Market Risk
Corporate governance is becoming a particularly thorny hurdle for investors in China’s bond market as the amount of low or unrated borrowers swells. While investors had been lulled by years of implicit support from Beijing for troubled local companies, that buffer just isn’t there anymore. With the number of bonds issued by high-yield and unrated companies climbing to 55 percent of total sales this year, the most since 2011, this uptick could spell more trouble ahead.
