Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint session of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, testifying before a joint hearing of two Senate committees in Washington, hinted at the possibility that there may someday be a version of the social-media app that would be supported by user fees, rather than advertising revenue.

Pressed on whether Facebook will always be free for users and supported by ads, Zuckerberg appeared to leave the way open for a paid version.

“There will always be a version of Facebook that is free,” he said.