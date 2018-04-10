Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller's Russia Probe

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that his company is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg, appearing before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, said he hadn’t personally been asked to meet with Mueller’s team, but that "I know we are working with them." He said he wasn’t aware if a subpoena had prompted that cooperation.

He also said he wanted to be careful in what he discussed publicly about the matter because the work of the special counsel is confidential.

Several senators have complained previously that Facebook hasn’t been fully forthcoming in its probes into Russia’s attempted meddling. Facebook has come under scrutiny after revelations that Russians used the site in its attempts to affect the 2016 election and that data research firm Cambridge Analytica accessed vast amounts of Facebook user data on behalf of the Trump campaign.

— With assistance by Steven T. Dennis