Xi’s Visit Leaves Hainan’s Popular Stocks Surprisingly Deflated

Some of the best-performing Chinese stocks in the past two months can be found in Hainan province, yet the wind was taken out of their sails when President Xi Jinping delivered a hotly anticipated speech there on Tuesday.

Investors have piled into companies from shippers and road builders to rubber makers in anticipation the southern Chinese island will become a duty-free hotspot. They were left disappointed when Xi’s keynote address at the Boao Forum didn’t detail any such plans for the island, despite being peppered with praise for development there.

Capital Link International’s Brett McGonegal discusses U.S. and China trade tensions and the risks of a trade war. (Source: Bloomberg)

Hainan Strait Shipping Co., one of the best performing Chinese stocks over the past two months after more than doubling in value, fell by the 10 percent daily limit in Shenzhen during Xi’s speech. Hainan Expressway Co., which had rallied 62 percent since early February, also fell by the limit, as did China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co., following a two-month gain of 29 percent.

“Lots of quick money piled into Hainan-related stocks” before the province has become a real free-trade island, said Sun Jianbo, Beijing-based president of China Vision Capital. “Even though Xi praised Hainan during the speech, there are no exact policies yet. That’s why some investors felt a bit disappointed and dumped the shares.”