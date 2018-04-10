TPG-Backed Firm Sweetens Bid for India's No. 2 Hospital Chain

An Indian company backed by private-equity firm TPG moved to sweeten the terms of a deal to acquire the hospital business of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. after some investors raised concerns about the initial proposal.

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. increased the value it will assign Fortis’s hospitals business by 10.6 billion rupees ($163 million), in a revised bid to separate that business from Fortis and merge it with its own operations submitted to Fortis’s board on Tuesday. Manipal is controlled by Ranjan Pai and backed by TPG.

The latest offer would value Fortis’s hospital business at about 60.6 billion rupees, only a little less than the value the proposal assigns to Manipal, giving Fortis shareholders a larger stake in the combined company, a statement from the companies said.

The new proposal also calls for the merged entity to have a rights issue of up to 40 billion rupees to allow shareholders to infuse fresh capital into the business and increase their stakes if they choose, according to the statement. The original proposal called for Manipal and TPG to infuse 39 billion rupees.

Finally, the 30 percent stake in Fortis subsidiary SRL Ltd., a medical diagnostics provider which is now held by private-equity investors, will be purchased by Pai and merged with Fortis itself, according to the statement. The original proposal had Manipal buying that stake from the private-equity investors and then buying an additional 20 percent stake from Fortis to become SRL’s controlling shareholder.

The revision comes after shares of Fortis fell 13 percent on a single day following the announcement of the transaction last month. Fortis, whose founders are battling allegations of financial irregularities, is India’s second-largest private hospital chain by market value.

Growth Opportunities

The combined entity with 41 hospitals will have a wider presence across India. The two companies see opportunities as growing affluence in India allows more people to turn to private health care and as the government prepares to provide poor families free access to medical facilities. The companies have said they expect the transaction will help boost growth as both have made recent investments in new hospitals.

The deal is the latest in the Fortis saga after the founders, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, were unable to repay loans and lost shares put up as collateral. That followed India’s fraud watchdog and stock regulator starting investigations after Bloomberg News reported the brothers took at least 5 billion rupees out of the company without board approval.

Fortis has gone through a shift in control as the Singh brothers’ stake in the company declined to less than 1 percent from 34.4 percent previously. The brothers’ holding fell as lenders claimed shares put up by the founding family as collateral after a decision by India’s top court. Both the brothers resigned from their posts at Fortis in February.