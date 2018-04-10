South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target

A single-point inflation target for South Africa would be simpler to aim for, according to Monetary Policy Committee member Fundi Tshazibana.

A point target would mean there is “no confusion about the number, if it’s 3 percent, it’s 3 percent, we know we are working toward 3 percent,” Tshazibana, who joined the MPC in February, said at a forum in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

While the central bank targets inflation in a range of 3 percent to 6 percent, according to mandate from the government, the MPC has made it clear in recent months that it prefers price-growth expectations near the mid-point of the range. Inflation slowed to an almost three-year low of 4 percent in February.

However, the trend internationally is to implement inflation targets more flexibly and even with a point target, there would still be a comfort range around that, Tshazibana said.

“This is not a decision that the central bank generally takes,” she said. “It’s a decision that is made by policymakers, in this instance it will be the minister of finance.”

In picking an inflation target, the finance minister has to talk to the central bank, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.