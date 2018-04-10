Solar Jobs on the Rise Even Amid Trump Tariffs

After all the dire warnings that President Donald Trump’s solar tariffs would be a job killer, it’s possible that employment may tick up this year. While 2018 is unlikely to be a banner year for the U.S. industry, solar-energy proponents now say the number of new positions could inch past a 2016 record. The reasons: The industry is still in growth mode, the tariffs on imported solar equipment announced in January weren’t as onerous as feared and developers hoarded panels.