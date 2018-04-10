charted
Solar Jobs on the Rise Even Amid Trump Tariffs
Recovery expected in U.S. this year as levies prove less onerousBy
After all the dire warnings that President Donald Trump’s solar tariffs would be a job killer, it’s possible that employment may tick up this year. While 2018 is unlikely to be a banner year for the U.S. industry, solar-energy proponents now say the number of new positions could inch past a 2016 record. The reasons: The industry is still in growth mode, the tariffs on imported solar equipment announced in January weren’t as onerous as feared and developers hoarded panels.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE