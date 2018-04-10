Small U.S. Businesses Are Increasingly Raising Prices: Chart

Small U.S. Businesses Are Increasingly Raising Prices: ChartBy
One sign U.S. inflation may be heading higher, from the NFIB monthly survey of small businesses: the net percentage of respondents saying they’re raising prices. That number rose to 16 percent in March, the highest level since September 2008. While the data point was closely correlated with the headline inflation rate in prior expansions, the relationship has weakened significantly since the financial crisis.
