U.K. Subprime Provident Sells Out Shares in Equity Offer

Provident Financial Plc raised about 318 million pounds ($450 million) as it sold almost all the shares in a rights offering, signaling confidence in Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May’s strategy to turn around the U.K.’s oldest subprime lender.

The firm received offers for about 96 percent of the new shares which start trading today, the Bradford-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday. The company declined 2.7 percent to 688.80 pence at 8:29 a.m. in London trading.

Le May, named CEO earlier this year, announced the rights issue in February as part of a plan to restore profitability at the lender after a botched attempt to modernize its business practices last summer. The company will use the funds to shore up its balance sheet and pay a 172 million-pound settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority’s investigation of its Vanquis Bank unit, while a separate probe of its auto-loans arm could two years to conclude.

“The company is now able to move forward with more confidence after the rights issue,” said Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital Group, who has an hold recommendation on the shares. “Performance of the home credit business is improving but it will still take some time for the business to fully recover,” he added.

The two biggest investors, Woodford Investment Management Ltd. and Invesco Ltd., signaled their support to the equity offering when it was announced. Both funds also have major stakes in competitor Non-Standard Finance Plc.

The FCA is examining areas of concern in the home credit industry, one of Provident’s three main business lines, where agents go door to door to make loans to people with poor credit histories. This may pose a challenge for the company, analysts have said.

Founded in northern England’s textile belt in the 1880s, Provident has long been a fixture in the country’s industrial heartland. It distributed small loans as vouchers called “Provy cheques” that borrowers could redeem for food, shoes, and other goods at local shops. Provident used thousands of self-employed agents to peddle "doorstep loans" to households that couldn’t get credit anywhere else.