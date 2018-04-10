Norway Once Again Rejects Private Equity for $1 Trillion Fund

Norway’s government again declined to allow its $1 trillion wealth fund to invest in private equity, saying it would pose a challenge to its transparency and cost level.

“The management of our common savings is good,” Finance Minister Siv Jensen said in a statement. “It’s transparent, responsible, long-term and cost-effective.”

The government went against both the wishes of the fund and the recommendation of a government-appointed expert group. The fund has been seeking to add new asset classes to spread risk. Last year, it was allowed to raise the portion it invests in stocks to 70 percent from 60 percent as it struggles with record-low interest rates.

While the fund’s value has soared in the decade since the global financial crisis, it’s coming to a crossroads as inflows from petroleum production have dried up and its managers warn that returns can’t be expected to keep up the same pace in the years ahead.

The government in March 2017 also for second time rebuffed calls to let the fund invest in unlisted infrastructure, but it now looks more likely that such a move will be allowed. The government said on Tuesday that it would further asses whether renewable energy infrastructure investments could fit into the fund’s environmental mandate.

The debate about new asset classes for Norway’s fund has been going on for years, led both by concerns over returns and discussions over whether the fund should invest more in renewable-energy infrastructure. Although most Norwegian political parties insist the fund shouldn’t be a foreign-policy tool, the investor has become more activist. It has banned investments in tobacco, some types of weapons and coal, and excluded companies for human rights and environmental violations.

The fund also shocked markets in November when it proposed to dump oil and gas stocks to reduce risk for Norway’s overall wealth, already highly dependent on petroleum. The assessment of that proposal is continuing.