New York and Northeast to Get Hint of Spring Weather This Weekend

New York and the Northeast should get a few warm, sunny days this weekend, thanks to a low-pressure system crossing the U.S. that could also drag cold and snow out of Canada to blanket the upper Great Plains and northern Great Lakes.

It may also spark some nasty thunderstorms across the South and lower Mississippi Valley.

The low will be in just the right spot to spread a taste of spring, summer and winter across a large swath of the U.S. in the course of just a few days. For New York and the Northeast, temperatures will range from 70s to the 80s Fahrenheit (20s to low 30s Celsius) Friday into Saturday.

“Saturday will be the broadest area of warm temperatures,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “The east side of that big low is bringing warm air northward and getting rid of that persistent cool pattern, at least for a little while.”

What the low gives, it will eventually take away as it continues to move east, with rain and chill returning to start next week.

In Boston, which runs its annual marathon Monday, runners will probably be jogging into a headwind with a cold rain, Oravec said.