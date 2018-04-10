Mueller Back in Trump’s Sights After Raid on Lawyer

Want to receive this post in your inbox every morning? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Will Donald Trump do the unthinkable and fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller?



It's a red line that so far he hasn’t dared cross, but the question has come to the fore again after yesterday's FBI raid on the office of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. The president called it an “attack on our country.”



Few people outside his family are closer to Trump than Cohen, and the FBI’s move prompted an eight-minute diatribe that ranked as one of the president’s most vivid public responses to Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



“Why don’t I just fire Mueller,” Trump mused to reporters, adding “many people” had advised him to do it.



The risk is so real that Mueller appears to be making strategic moves to help preserve his investigation even if Trump removes him, Justin Sink and Chris Strohm report.

“I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

One thing is certain — any bid to remove Mueller could be a breaking point for Republicans who've mostly stood by the president. And it would amplify the stakes of an investigation that even now is broadening in ways that could imperil Trump’s presidency.

Cohen is under investigation for bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations, the Washington Post reported. Agents seized records related to the $130,000 he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about her claims of having had sex with Trump. Photographer: Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Global Headlines

Tech troubles | U.S. trade negotiations with China broke down after the Trump administration demanded that Beijing curtail support for high-tech industries, Keith Zhai reports. The White House had rejected a Chinese offer to buy $50 billion more American exports annually. The dust-up suggests the trade dispute won't be resolved soon, despite Trump’s optimistic tweets and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s conciliatory speech today.

Syria blowback| Trump said the U.S. will respond “forcefully” to a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, after suggesting earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin may share responsibility. At the UN, Russia’s ambassador hinted his country may accept a Security Council resolution to investigate Saturday’s deadly assault, while also indicating it either never happened or was orchestrated by the U.S.

Zuckerberg’s mea culpa| Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Congress today to explain the social-media giant’s failure to prevent the use of its tools to promote fake news, election interference, and the capture of private data. His challenge will be to show how he can protect personal information and stamp out false content when precision targeting of ads is a key business of one of the world's most profitable companies.

Iran’s economic woes | If Trump’s threat to quit the nuclear deal is designed to weaken the Iranian economy, the plan may be working. The rial has slumped to a record low in the unregulated market, rattling consumers and businesses alike. As Golnar Motevalli reports, the government is accelerating a long-awaited plan to unify exchange rates in an attempt to stabilize the currency.

Brexit ally | German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz favors negotiating the broadest possible economic ties with the U.K. and is shifting the government’s tone on Brexit, Birgit Jennen reports. A former mayor of Hamburg, a port city with centuries of British trade links, Scholz is especially sensitive to the risks of a hard Brexit, making him a natural ally of Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.



What to watch:

— Trump hosts Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House

— Malaysians will cast their vote on May 9 in what will be a showdown between caretaker Prime Minister Najib Razak and Mahathir Mohamad, the nation’s longest-serving premier.

— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has few viable options to save the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion ahead of a looming deadline.



And finally ... A smiling selfie by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke volumes. It was only in November that Saudi Arabia was accused of forcing Hariri to resign and holding him against his will. Bygones appear to be bygones, as the two enjoyed a night out in Paris. The picture will have to be worth 1,000 words — the only text accompanying it was a tongue-in-cheek “no comment.”

From left: Hariri, Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Prince Mohammed via Hariri Twitter post

